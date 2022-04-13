Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $487.95 Million

Analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $487.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $487.30 million and the highest is $488.60 million. Beazer Homes USA reported sales of $549.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.51. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $454.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

BZH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 281,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,575. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $464.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.06. Beazer Homes USA has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 685.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

