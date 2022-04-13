Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to Post $0.99 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLLGet Rating) to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $8.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Collegium Pharmaceutical.

COLL has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.96. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $228,179.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

