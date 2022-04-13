Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) will post $2.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.36 billion. Constellium posted sales of $1.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year sales of $8.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $9.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $9.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Constellium.
Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Constellium had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 115.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Constellium stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.71. The company had a trading volume of 402,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,101. Constellium has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.02.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Constellium by 24.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Constellium by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 37,057 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Constellium by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 48,820 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Constellium by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Constellium by 605.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 68,365 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Constellium
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
