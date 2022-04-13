Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.07). Cytosorbents reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cytosorbents.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 34.49% and a negative net margin of 56.90%. The business had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on CTSO shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cytosorbents from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cytosorbents by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 414.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.93. 1,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,911. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $127.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.24. Cytosorbents has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $9.80.

About Cytosorbents (Get Rating)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytosorbents (CTSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.