Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.44. First Hawaiian reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $178.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ:FHB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.35. The stock had a trading volume of 20,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,449. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.09. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $31.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.73%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 61,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

