Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Apr 13th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHBGet Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.44. First Hawaiian reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $178.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ:FHB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.35. The stock had a trading volume of 20,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,449. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.09. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $31.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.73%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 61,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Earnings History and Estimates for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

