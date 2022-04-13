Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) will report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.06). Fortress Biotech reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 90.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 94.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 768.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 236,198 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 102.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 53,730 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 73.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 14,646 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 108.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 79,049 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 30.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

