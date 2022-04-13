Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to Announce -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) to post ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.37 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 23.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.94. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $34.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -91.03%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 51.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,931,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,637 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 103,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 666.7% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

