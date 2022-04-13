Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gates Industrial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Gates Industrial posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gates Industrial will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gates Industrial.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.72 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of GTES traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.13. 32,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.17. Gates Industrial has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $208,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 27.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth $179,000.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

