Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.72. German American Bancorp posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 36.61% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.70 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on German American Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 8,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 8,175 shares of company stock worth $302,451 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 8.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GABC opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.24. German American Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $46.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.93%.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

