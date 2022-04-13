Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Post $0.23 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAINGet Rating) to report $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. Gladstone Investment reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAINGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.05 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 151.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

GAIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 5,500 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $80,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 139,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 37,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. 12.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GAIN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.79. 89,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.58. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $17.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

Gladstone Investment Corporation specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

