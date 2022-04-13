Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Will Post Earnings of $9.45 Per Share

Analysts expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $9.45 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $8.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $10.55. Group 1 Automotive reported earnings of $5.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year earnings of $37.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.50 to $39.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $33.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.87 to $35.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.06 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 35.83%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.60.

In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 3,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total value of $649,609.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $805,420.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,672 shares of company stock worth $2,175,830. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPI. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 33,316.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 243,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,831,000 after acquiring an additional 243,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,128,000 after acquiring an additional 218,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $35,456,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 627.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,028,000 after acquiring an additional 91,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 145,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,398,000 after acquiring an additional 88,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.55. 186,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,192. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $143.00 and a 12-month high of $212.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.79%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

