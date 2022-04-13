Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.59 Million

Equities analysts expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) to announce $66.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for HealthStream’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.23 million and the highest is $66.90 million. HealthStream posted sales of $63.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year sales of $270.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.40 million to $272.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $289.20 million, with estimates ranging from $285.03 million to $293.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HealthStream.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $64.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.30 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 2.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of HSTM stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.95. 106,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,477. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $31.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.61 million, a PE ratio of 105.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 550.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in HealthStream during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream (Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthStream (HSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.