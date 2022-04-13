Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) to report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.09). Inseego reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $72.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.19 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INSG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

In other Inseego news, Chairman Dan Mondor sold 61,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $240,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Inseego by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,185,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after acquiring an additional 498,872 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 433,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Inseego by 115.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 266,607 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Inseego during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Inseego by 753.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 141,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Inseego stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. Inseego has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.48.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

