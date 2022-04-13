Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Brokerages expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) to report $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for iQIYI’s earnings. iQIYI posted sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full year sales of $4.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for iQIYI.
IQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of iQIYI in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.20 target price on the stock. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, January 10th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.51.
Shares of IQ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.37. The stock had a trading volume of 584,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,794,268. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $16.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59.
About iQIYI (Get Rating)
iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iQIYI (IQ)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iQIYI (IQ)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.