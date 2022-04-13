Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Brokerages expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) to report $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for iQIYI’s earnings. iQIYI posted sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full year sales of $4.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for iQIYI.

IQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of iQIYI in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.20 target price on the stock. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, January 10th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. CoreView Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,872,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iQIYI by 66.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957,425 shares during the last quarter. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,955,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,165,000. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.37. The stock had a trading volume of 584,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,794,268. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $16.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

