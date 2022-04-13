Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Analysts expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) to announce $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60. ManpowerGroup posted earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year earnings of $8.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.98 to $9.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.83 to $11.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ManpowerGroup.
ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.
In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 141,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,296,000 after purchasing an additional 63,546 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 328.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 543,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,802,000 after purchasing an additional 416,355 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,842,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 855,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,667,000 after acquiring an additional 65,789 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ManpowerGroup stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.60. 596,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,822. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.80. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $84.32 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07.
About ManpowerGroup (Get Rating)
ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.
