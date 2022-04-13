Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) to Announce -$0.39 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) will announce ($0.39) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.38). Melco Resorts & Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 40.34%. The firm had revenue of $480.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.73.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 620.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 264,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 227,921 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,820,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,923 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,462,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,888,000 after purchasing an additional 49,375 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MLCO traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $6.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.71. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.