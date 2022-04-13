Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) to Post -$0.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Mersana Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($1.94). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 386,500.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

MRSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

NASDAQ MRSN traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,728. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $350.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21.

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 1,136,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,022,724.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $28,066.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 47.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

