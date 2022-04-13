Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings. OrganiGram posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OrganiGram.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 107.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

OGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OrganiGram currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.57.

Shares of OGI stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.73. 190,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,383,646. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $3.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGI. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

About OrganiGram (Get Rating)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrganiGram (OGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.