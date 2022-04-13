Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) to report $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for PayPal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.86. PayPal posted earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PayPal will report full year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $6.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PayPal.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $108.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. PayPal has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 34,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PayPal (PYPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.