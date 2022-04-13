Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.51 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) will announce $71.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $81.09 million and the lowest is $58.54 million. Ready Capital reported sales of $22.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 216.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year sales of $293.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $205.55 million to $338.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $276.77 million, with estimates ranging from $198.84 million to $354.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.09% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

RC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 14.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $824,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 32,105 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,924,000 after purchasing an additional 279,594 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 238.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 279,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RC opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.14%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

