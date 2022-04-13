Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to Announce $5.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) to report $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RenaissanceRe’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.18 and the highest is $6.22. RenaissanceRe reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,566.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will report full year earnings of $16.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.20 to $19.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $21.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.81 to $23.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RenaissanceRe.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $1.00. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.80.

NYSE:RNR opened at $151.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.79 and a beta of 0.55. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $134.70 and a one year high of $175.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -91.36%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 72.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 329,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,982,000 after buying an additional 55,183 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 290,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

