Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to Post $3.16 EPS

Analysts predict that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $3.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spire’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.20 and the lowest is $3.11. Spire posted earnings per share of $3.71 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.70 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SR shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Spire from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Spire in the third quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spire in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Spire by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Spire in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Spire in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SR traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.07. The company had a trading volume of 16,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.32. Spire has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $77.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.28%.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

