Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Will Post Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) will announce $2.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the lowest is $2.12. Texas Instruments posted earnings of $1.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year earnings of $9.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.59 to $9.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.23 to $10.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Texas Instruments.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.41.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $173.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.12. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $161.04 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $159.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

About Texas Instruments (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Instruments (TXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.