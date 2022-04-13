Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.48 Billion

Equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hershey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.43 billion. Hershey posted sales of $2.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hershey will report full year sales of $9.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $9.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.94 billion to $10.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. Hershey’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.73.

NYSE:HSY opened at $226.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.09. Hershey has a 1-year low of $156.87 and a 1-year high of $227.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $56,597.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $30,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,018,092 shares of company stock worth $207,099,039. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

