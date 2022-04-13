Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) will announce $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70. UMB Financial posted earnings of $1.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year earnings of $7.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.57 to $8.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UMB Financial.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $329.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.87 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

UMB Financial stock opened at $93.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $84.21 and a twelve month high of $112.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total value of $159,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Murphy bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.44 per share, for a total transaction of $98,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,214 over the last quarter. 9.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 47.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 18.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMB Financial (UMBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.