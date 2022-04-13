Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) to Announce $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. W. R. Berkley posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for W. R. Berkley.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.33 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.64.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $68.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $68.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,223,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $101,019,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 384.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,355,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,657,000 after buying an additional 1,075,197 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 21.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,358,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,123,000 after buying an additional 962,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2,223.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,969,000 after acquiring an additional 418,053 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

