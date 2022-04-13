Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Will Announce Earnings of $3.83 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $3.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.79 and the highest is $3.91. Zebra Technologies reported earnings per share of $4.79 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year earnings of $19.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.55 to $20.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $22.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.45 to $23.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zebra Technologies.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $539.14.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $402.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $375.63 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $424.58 and its 200 day moving average is $509.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,155,927,000 after buying an additional 462,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,183,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,299,661,000 after buying an additional 53,557 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,402,000 after purchasing an additional 67,091 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,139,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,342,000 after acquiring an additional 39,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,552,000 after acquiring an additional 591,608 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zebra Technologies (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.