Zacks: Brokerages Expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) to Announce -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). 10x Genomics posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 236.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TXG shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.71.

In related news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,617,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $1,078,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,199 shares of company stock valued at $2,790,248. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $726,000. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 34.8% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 3.8% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 77,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $682,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $71.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.68. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.46 and a beta of 1.68.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

