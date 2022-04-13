Zacks: Brokerages Expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.55 Billion

Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) will announce sales of $13.55 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.43 billion to $13.66 billion. AbbVie reported sales of $13.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year sales of $60.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.07 billion to $60.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $56.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.93 billion to $58.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AbbVie.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,433,269,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,445 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded down $8.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,781,570. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.08. The firm has a market cap of $280.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AbbVie (ABBV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.