Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.52 Million

Analysts expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) to post $55.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aemetis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.56 million and the lowest is $50.00 million. Aemetis reported sales of $42.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full year sales of $250.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $213.00 million to $284.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $393.05 million, with estimates ranging from $368.00 million to $419.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

AMTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTX traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $13.45. 18,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,455. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average is $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $458.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of -0.22. Aemetis has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $23.94.

In other news, Director John R. Block sold 55,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $668,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aemetis by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,986,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,740,000 after buying an additional 1,159,347 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Aemetis by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,918,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,070,000 after buying an additional 507,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aemetis by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,823,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,424,000 after buying an additional 1,360,399 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aemetis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,713,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,078,000 after buying an additional 15,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aemetis by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 698,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,775,000 after buying an additional 278,356 shares in the last quarter. 51.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and byproducts company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

