Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) will report ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Arcellx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($0.63). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcellx will report full year earnings of ($4.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.14) to ($2.30). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.01) to ($2.42). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arcellx.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($39.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($39.16).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Arcellx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Arcellx in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

ACLX traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.03. 21,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,196. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.19. Arcellx has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $19.92.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. Its lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

