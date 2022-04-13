Zacks: Brokerages Expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to Post $0.49 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Corning’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.48. Corning posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 426,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after acquiring an additional 26,541 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,877,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,012,000 after purchasing an additional 75,752 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 201,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 99,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 33,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.86. The stock had a trading volume of 173,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069,324. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.03. Corning has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.10%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

