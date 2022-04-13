Zacks: Brokerages Expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) will post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Culp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Culp posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.76 million. Culp had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CULP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Culp by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Culp by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 21,833 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Culp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Culp by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Culp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $781,000. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Culp stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $7.61. The company had a trading volume of 29,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,573. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94. The firm has a market cap of $92.98 million, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. Culp has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $17.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Culp’s payout ratio is currently 131.43%.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

