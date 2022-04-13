Zacks: Brokerages Expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) to post $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. FS Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FSBW shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FS Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:FSBW traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.00. 968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,676. The firm has a market cap of $250.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.16. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $36.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

In other news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 3,500 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $117,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSBW. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 98.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,205,000 after purchasing an additional 217,505 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 210,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 201,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after buying an additional 101,878 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

