Zacks: Brokerages Expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) will report $1.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. Howmet Aerospace posted sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year sales of $5.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on HWM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE HWM traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,832,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $37.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 572.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth $1,874,000. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.1% in the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

