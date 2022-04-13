Zacks: Brokerages Expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) will report $1.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. Howmet Aerospace posted sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year sales of $5.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Howmet Aerospace.
Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE HWM traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,832,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $37.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 1.66.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.56%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 572.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth $1,874,000. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.1% in the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Howmet Aerospace Company Profile (Get Rating)
Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Howmet Aerospace (HWM)
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howmet Aerospace (HWM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.