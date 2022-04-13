Zacks: Brokerages Expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Brokerages predict that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) will post $1.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.75 billion and the highest is $1.80 billion. MasTec also posted sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year sales of $9.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.91 billion to $9.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.58 billion to $11.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MasTec.

MTZ has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut their target price on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

NYSE:MTZ traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,623. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. MasTec has a twelve month low of $71.85 and a twelve month high of $122.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,607,000 after purchasing an additional 102,619 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,106,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in MasTec by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 26,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in MasTec by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

