Zacks: Brokerages Expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Will Post Earnings of $2.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Olin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.43. Olin posted earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full year earnings of $9.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $10.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $12.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. Olin’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Olin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

Shares of OLN traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,479,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,046. Olin has a 12 month low of $38.36 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.06%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

