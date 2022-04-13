Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.10. Ooma posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.15. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OOMA shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

NYSE:OOMA opened at $14.53 on Friday. Ooma has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $345.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.54 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ooma in the fourth quarter valued at about $774,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ooma by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 17,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ooma by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,891,000 after acquiring an additional 77,660 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Ooma by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ooma by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

