Zacks: Brokerages Expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) to post $27.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.20 million. OrganiGram reported sales of $16.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year sales of $104.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $94.81 million to $109.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $144.75 million, with estimates ranging from $124.84 million to $168.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 107.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in OrganiGram during the third quarter worth $35,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter worth $51,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OrganiGram stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.73. 190,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,383,646. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $3.52. The company has a market cap of $542.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.26.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

