Zacks: Brokerages Expect Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) to Announce $2.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50. Regal Rexnord reported earnings per share of $1.98 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will report full-year earnings of $10.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $10.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $11.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Regal Rexnord.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RRX. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total transaction of $128,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher L. Doerr sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $353,003.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,537,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RRX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.24. The stock had a trading volume of 506,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,733. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regal Rexnord has a twelve month low of $125.42 and a twelve month high of $176.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

