Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $959.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) to report sales of $959.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $974.63 million and the lowest is $949.90 million. Sally Beauty posted sales of $926.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year sales of $4.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 125.54% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBH shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

Sally Beauty stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.92. 954,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,402. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.42. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the third quarter worth $380,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the third quarter worth $274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the third quarter worth $1,273,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the third quarter worth $315,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

