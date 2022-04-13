Zacks: Brokerages Expect Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDBGet Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Solid Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDBGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. Solid Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.30% and a negative net margin of 530.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.85.

In other Solid Biosciences news, COO Joel Solomon Zev Schneider sold 30,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $33,554.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 53,632 shares of company stock worth $59,004 over the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 129.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 265.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLDB remained flat at $$1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,085. The company has a market cap of $114.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. Solid Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46.

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.

