Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) to Announce -$0.84 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.84) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.16). Tarsus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 278.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.80) to ($2.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($5.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.80) to ($4.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%.

TARS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

TARS opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $368.62 million, a P/E ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.44. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $39.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,603,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5,298.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 171,499 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 242,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after buying an additional 42,451 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 23,276 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 244.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 20,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.