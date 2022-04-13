Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to Post $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Teradyne reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on TER. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.63.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total transaction of $263,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $389,801.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,506. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,095,000 after purchasing an additional 77,756 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Teradyne by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,972. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $102.51 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.41 and its 200-day moving average is $132.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.93%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

