Zacks: Brokerages Expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $573.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) to report $573.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for TTEC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $572.31 million and the highest is $574.50 million. TTEC posted sales of $539.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year sales of $2.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TTEC.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $612.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.66 million. TTEC had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TTEC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on TTEC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.20.

In other TTEC news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $207,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of TTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEC stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.70. The stock had a trading volume of 113,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,774. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.54. TTEC has a 12 month low of $68.83 and a 12 month high of $113.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

TTEC Company Profile (Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTEC (TTEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.