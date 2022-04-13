Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $200,000.00

Wall Street analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) will report sales of $200,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $190,000.00 and the highest is $200,000.00. Vascular Biogenics reported sales of $190,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year sales of $720,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $800,000.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.35 million, with estimates ranging from $680,000.00 to $2.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 3,895.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

VBLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vascular Biogenics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.04.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

