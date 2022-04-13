Zacks: Brokerages Expect Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $154.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) will report sales of $154.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Warby Parker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $153.80 million and the highest is $154.50 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Warby Parker will report full year sales of $659.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $659.60 million to $660.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $827.90 million, with estimates ranging from $822.50 million to $833.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Warby Parker.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $132.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WRBY. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Warby Parker from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other Warby Parker news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $133,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 140,975 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.94 per share, with a total value of $5,348,591.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,126,709 shares of company stock valued at $68,973,129 and sold 30,446 shares valued at $857,968.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,404,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,091,000 after buying an additional 5,250,941 shares in the last quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth $511,303,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,642,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,713,000 after buying an additional 651,488 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,563,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,466,000 after buying an additional 2,795,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth $53,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

WRBY stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.61. 1,080,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,041. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.12. Warby Parker has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $60.30.

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

