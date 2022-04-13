Zacks: Brokerages Expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.16. Warner Music Group posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Warner Music Group.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 481.86% and a net margin of 7.04%. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.42.

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $712,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,165,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 19.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WMG traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $36.72. The company had a trading volume of 550,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,588. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

About Warner Music Group (Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warner Music Group (WMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.