Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) to Sell

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is an asset manager. Focused on property, power and infrastructure assets, the company has assets under management and is co-listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges under the symbol BAM. At Brookfield they continually strive to ensure that they have sound corporate governance practices to maintain investor confidence in the way in which they do business. To ensure it communicates with there practices and commitment to strong corporate governance, they are proud to share with its Statement of Corporate Governance, Corporate Disclosure Policy, Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and other related information on its corporate governance initiatives and practices. “

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.15.

Shares of BAM stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.47. 1,122,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.99.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 5.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,974,274,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,604,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,586,351,000 after buying an additional 6,829,447 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,253,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,101,000 after purchasing an additional 906,145 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,562,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,548,000 after purchasing an additional 327,919 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,732,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,496,000 after purchasing an additional 406,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.