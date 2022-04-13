Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) to Hold

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Evolution Petroleum stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $7.07. 166,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,287. The company has a market cap of $238.18 million, a PE ratio of -64.27 and a beta of 1.23. Evolution Petroleum has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $22.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Stash sold 4,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $26,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPM. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 6,173.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,661 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 61.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolution Petroleum (Get Rating)

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

